At Least 120 Dead in Nigeria Attack

At least 120 people were killed in a series of coordinated bomb blasts and shootouts in the northern city of Kano on Friday, and the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram has already taken responsibility. Officials said police stations and other state buildings were targeted, and the attacks including a shootout at the headquarters of the State Security Service. Police so far have only confirmed seven deaths, but bodies were seen strewn across the streets and hospitals and other aid groups put the death toll closer to 120. This marks the deadliest attack ever by Boko Haram, a group of militants who want to establish Islamic law across Nigeria. Muslims represent about half of Nigeria’s population, the other half are Christians.