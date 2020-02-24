At Least 15 Injured as Car Plows Through German Carnival Crowd: Report
At least 15 people, including children, were reportedly injured when a car plowed into a crowd early Monday afternoon at a carnival street parade in the town of Volkmaren in Germany. The car reportedly “raced full throttle” toward the carnival attendees, witnesses told German newspaper Waldeckische Landeszeitung. The driver of the silver Mercedes station wagon has reportedly been arrested, police said, adding that they could not confirm whether the incident was deliberate or accidental. The driver swerved around a barrier that protected the crowd from traffic, the German Frankfurter Rundschau reported. Rose Monday, or Rosenmontag, is a German Carnival celebration featuring colorful, entertaining floats and takes place ahead of Ash Wednesday.