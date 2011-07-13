At Least 20 Dead in Mumbai Triple Blasts

CHEAT SHEET
Three bomb blasts rocked the city of Mumbai Wednesday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100. The explosions, which went off at the height of the evening rush hour, struck central locations, including the opera house, the well-known jewelry market Zaveri Bazaar, and the crowded Dadar neighborhood. A fourth explosive device was also found, but it did not go off. No one has claimed responsibility, and the attack is the first since Pakistani militants killed more than 160 people in massive assaults on hotels, a train station, and a Jewish center in November 2008.