At Least Three Babies Have Been Born on Kabul Evacuation Flights
AIR BORN
At least three babies have been delivered aboard flights packed with evacuees departing Kabul, the Pentagon revealed on Monday afternoon.
Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, commander of U.S. Transportation, shared the figure during a press briefing on evacuation efforts, when a reporter asked about a baby that had been born during a flight out of Afghanistan, and pressed about the availability of medics for evacuees potentially facing medical issues that require attention inflight.
“We do not have medics on every flight,” Lyons said before sharing his joy over the birth.
“As a matter of fact there’s actually been more than that,” he added, noting that he was aware of three newborns making their way into the world on planes out of Afghanistan amid the evacuation effort.
“I don’t have a formal tracker, so we’ll keep you posted,” he added.