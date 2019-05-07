One Student Dead, Eight Injured in Colorado STEM School Shooting

One student has died and at least eight were injured in a shooting at a Colorado k-12 STEM school Tuesday afternoon. “It is with extreme sadness that we can confirm that 1 student at the STEM School was killed in today’s # stemshooting incident,” the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The department did not release the student's name, identifying him only as an 18-year-old male. Two suspects who were students at the school have been taken into custody, and police do not believe there are any other suspects, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said at a news conference. The suspects were described as one adult, identified by police as 18-year-old Devon Erickson, and one juvenile who has not been identified.

Few details were available on the condition of the shooting victims. A local hospital confirmed to The Denver Post it received five patients from the shooting, four of whom were in serious condition. Two other victims were said to be in stable condition at another hospital. The STEM School, which serves kindergarten through 12th graders and has about 1,850 students, was placed on lockdown and all other schools in Douglas County were put on lockout at the time of the shooting. Nicholson-Kluth said police “were on scene almost immediately” and that they encountered a “struggle” right after entering the school.