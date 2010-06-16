AT&T Suspends iPhone Pre-orders

CHEAT SHEET
Sorry, early adapters: Citing “unprecedented demand,” AT&T has suspended pre-ordering for the iPhone 4 after just one day. The company says that sales on Wednesday, the first day of pre-ordering, were 10-times higher than they were on the first day for the iPhone 3GS—more than 600,000 in total. The company says that it must now suspend orders “in order to fulfill the orders we’ve already received,” so that they’ll be ready to ship when the phone becomes available on June 24. The decision comes after chaos on Wednesday, when AT&T’s servers crashed and some customers found themselves mysteriously granted access to other customers’ accounts.