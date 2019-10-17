These Shoes Are So Flexible You Can Wear Them at the Mall, On a Hiking Expedition, Or Just at Your Office

I’ve never heard of a company name that made so much sense. One quick check on Google dictionary and you’ll find out that the word “keen” means highly developed. That’s an apt moniker for Keen shoes, which tend to cater to a diverse crowd. We’re talking walkers, hikers, athletes...and people who sit at a desk all day. The shoes are well-made and eclectic, designed for comfort no matter what you are doing during the day.

That’s what makes the Keen Explore Waterproof shoe so interesting to me. It’s a sneaker and a hiking shoe in one, and that’s important to keep in mind. They’re pretty flexible (get it?). During the day, if you’re wandering around a downtown area with friends, you will appreciate the arch support and breathability. However, if you decide to go on a hike later or even slop through the mud, the Explore shoes can handle that, too. They are fully waterproof and made with a protective coating that’s more eco-friendly chemicals.

I also like the available colors -- dark blue, brown, black, and gray. Some athleisure brands and adventure-sports companies have switched to obnoxious yellows and greens to make their brand stand out, but Keen tends to play it cool. As a hiking shoe, the lugs on the bottom will keep you from slipping on tough terrain. That means trail running is an option, before or after you head to the mall or spend the day on a sidewalk. | Shop at Keen >

