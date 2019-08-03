CHEAT SHEET
Quick-Drying and UPF 50+ Protection Are the Building Blocks of Athleta’s Brand New Fabric ‘Supersonic’
There’s so much to love about Athleta, from the color schemes to the fabric. And they keep building and expanding on the types of fabrics and colors they launch. The newest of the bunch is Supersonic, an “all-way” stretch compression fabric that’s made from recycled scrap nylon yarn. The new line features 29 different pieces, from leggings to sports bras to a freakin’ unitard, each made from the new fabric. To me, the standouts are the leggings. They come in a multitude of colors, from solids like the Crunch Colorblock ⅞ Tight to patterned like the Lightning Camo ⅞ Tight. There are even a pair of bike shorts that are perfect to wear under summer dresses or on the weekends. And the leggings also come in petite and tall lengths and go up to a 3x. The new fabric is sustainable, rated for UPF 50+ (for all those runs in the sun) and quick-drying. Sweat can travel through it so it’s breathable and easy to wear in the heat. Supersonic gives you the durability you crave with the sustainability you deserve. | Shop at Athleta >
