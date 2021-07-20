CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Athletes Will Battle COVID and Heat in Potentially Hottest Olympics Ever
SIMMER GAMES
Read it at The Guardian
Athletes in Japan preparing for the delayed 2020 Olympics have more than the pandemic to worry about. Heat and humidity have created a sticky situation that just might make these already doomed games the hottest summer games on record as temps promise to hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The beach volleyball teams preparing have complained that the sand is burning their feet on the practice courts. But organizers should have known things would heat up. When the games were held in Japan in 1964, they were delayed until autumn to avoid the stifling heat. One might wonder why if they were delayed a year already, a few more months wouldn’t hurt.