Read it at NBC News
The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series for the first time in 26 years, dispatching the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six on Tuesday night. The Braves looked like a middling team through the middle of the Major League Baseball regular season and ended up with just 88 wins, behind every other playoff team. But they peaked at just the right time, taking the World Series victory at Houston’s Minute Maid Park and bringing Atlanta home its first championship since 1995. Max Fried pitched six shutout innings Tuesday night, while Jorge Soler and Danny Swanson both homered.