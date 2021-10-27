Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton Threw 16 Pitches, Strikes Out Astro on Broken Leg
PLAYING HARDBALL
The Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher Charlie Morton walked off the field with a limp after Tuesday night’s game against the Houston Astros, but not before throwing 16 pitches on what turned out to be a fractured fibula. Morton’s injury happened in the second inning, according to MLB.com, when Morton was hit by a 102.4 mph batted ball from Astros player Yuli Gurriel. An X-ray between innings didn’t reveal a break, according to Manager Brian Snitker, and Morton insisted on continuing to play. “He was doing exactly what we hired him to do,” Snitker said. “Bring credibility. He did it all year. He did it tonight.”
Morton’s final two pitches were a 96 mph fastball and a 80 mph curveball to strike out the Astros’ José Altuve. After the game, ESPN reported, Morton repeatedly apologized to anyone who spoke to him. “And if that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about Charlie Morton,” Atlanta player Freddie Freeman said, “I’m not sure what does.” Morton’s injury will keep him out of the remainder of the World Series. He is expected to return for spring training next year.