Atlanta Braves Star Player Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence
JAILED WITHOUT BOND
Atlanta Braves star player Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Details of the arrest were not released. The outfielder, 30, is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail. Major League Baseball plans to investigate the incident, according to ESPN. Ozuna’s team issued a statement following his arrest: “The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries.” Ozuna’s wife Genesis was arrested following a domestic dispute last year.