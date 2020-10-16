CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Atlanta Man Charged in Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
JUSTICE
Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
An Atlanta man has been charged with felony murder in the death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in several Spike Lee films over his career. Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, 30, was arrested early Friday at the Royal Oaks Apartments and will be held at the Fulton County Jail, according to Atlanta police. It remains unclear what prompted the Oct. 3 shooting that left the 70-year-old Tony-nominated actor dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back. Police tracked down Rhynes based on evidence and tips.