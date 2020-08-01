Atlanta Man’s Puppy Abducted at Gunpoint in a Park in Broad Daylight

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man who took his French bulldog puppy for a stroll through an Atlanta park on Saturday morning was held at gunpoint as two men abducted the dog, and police are still searching for both the culprits and the beloved pet. “The puppy was off its leash and two male suspects took the animal and threatened the victim with a firearm when the victim protested,” police said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No one was injured in the Washington Park altercation.