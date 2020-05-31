Atlanta Mayor on Trump’s Incendiary Protest Remarks: ‘Charlottesville All Over Again’
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called on President Donald Trump to just stay quiet amid the increasingly violent protests over George Floyd’s death, likening his recent incendiary tweets on the protests to his handling of Charlottesville.
“He should just stop talking,” she said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “This is like Charlottesville all over again, He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet.”
She went on to say that if he was unable to stay silent, she hoped that someone at the White House had the “good sense” to just plop him in front of a teleprompter and “pray he reads it” and says the right things. Over the past few days, the president has called on the military to shoot protesters if looting continues and boasted that the Secret Service was ready to sic “vicious dogs” on demonstrators at the White House.