Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24 of an undisclosed cause, according to Complex. “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby,” his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, who is the mother of their daughter Naychur, wrote on Instagram. “BABY you was just on the phone with me in the bed HOW you leave like that without saying that was gone be your last goodbye.” Keed was a member of jailed rapper Young Thug’s YSL label and recently posted a defense of it, saying it was not a criminal organization as alleged.