Company Drops Plan to Hire Armed Guards for Minnesota Polls

A company that set off alarm bells with ads for ex-military members to work as armed guards around Minnesota polling places on Election Day has dropped the plan after the state attorney general opened a probe. Atlas Aegis, based in Tennessee, said it was hiring gun-toting security workers “to protect the polls.” The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that local property owners were seeking guards to protect homes and businesses in case of unrest—and Atlas tacked on the poll work in its recruitment ads. Under an agreement with the AG, the firm pledged not to provide security services in the state until Jan. 1.