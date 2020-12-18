In the face of a global pandemic, streaming has become a welcome escape from the outside world (and one of the only things in life people still have some control over). According to data from Nielsen, in Q2 2020, Americans streamed an average of 142.5 billion minutes per week, compared to an 81.7 billion minute average during the same period only a year earlier—which means if you’re new to the streaming world, you’re probably not alone. As premium video services like AT&T TV have gained popularity, it’s totally normal to feel a little lost. Below are some of the answers to the most common questions about the medium that’s changing the way you experience entertainment.

What is “cutting the cord”?

“Cutting the cord” is a term that refers to canceling a traditional cable or satellite television subscription. Typically, someone who cuts the cord would then switch to consuming media that is available to stream using their internet connection (and possibly a new contract) across a range of devices. When still used in conjunction with a TV, this type of streaming service can also be referred to as OTT, or “over-the-top,” as the content passes “over” the standard cable box. The AT&T TV device is an example of OTT hardware.

How does streaming actually work?

Streaming video services¹ can offer a premium entertainment experience over the internet. Streaming provides content in the form of remotely hosted data packages. When you’re ready to access your favorite show or movie, the data are broken down by the host into smaller bits and transmitted a few seconds at a time through your internet connection. Your device then receives and translates the data back into its original form (e.g. video or audio).

Is streaming set up differently than cable?

All streaming requires is a high-speed internet connection, as opposed to cable, which often requires a technician to physically set up a box and a physical connection. With premium services like AT&T TV, this means you can plug in and watch through easy self-setup with no dish, cable box, or installers. Once you receive your device in the mail, all you need to do is plug it in and follow a quick set of instructions to get connected.

What kind of content is available to stream?

Live programming and on-demand shows and movies are available to watch through a streaming service. With AT&T TV, you can get access to more than 140 channels of live television and 65,000 on-demand titles,² plus content from HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix³ and access to more than 7,000 other apps on Google Play. When you choose AT&T TV, you’ll also get access to the Google Assistant,⁴ which makes navigating this abundance of content even easier. Just speak into a voice remote, and Google Assistant will perform a universal search that sorts through everything to find what you’re looking for.

What devices can I stream content on?

Streaming entertainment is typically available on any device that has access to an internet connection. With AT&T TV, you can stream live TV, on-demand titles, and cloud DVR recordings on your phone, tablet, and TV, with access to up to three different shows across three different devices at the same time. Remember, it’s important to have a high-speed internet connection you can rely on if you want uninterrupted streaming access.

Can I still record content to watch later?

In addition to being able to access on-demand content 24/7, some streaming services will allow you to record live content. AT&T TV lets you record up to 500 hours⁵ of TV and movies to watch when you want, anywhere⁶ you want—and its unlimited simultaneous recordings promise means not having to worry about conflicts. That’s possible thanks to cloud DVR, a flexible way to save recordings directly to your device.

Should I switch to a streaming service?

People choose to subscribe to streaming services for a variety of reasons, from cost and convenience to the ability to watch content not available anywhere else. No matter your reason, switching to a premium video service like AT&T TV—or even a bundle with AT&T Internet—can help make your life easier while giving you more control over your entertainment.

