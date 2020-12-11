When you think of television, do you picture a set of bunny ear antennas? How about a cable box? Or maybe a satellite dish? If any of these visuals come to mind, it’s time to reset your default to the new wave of devices that have revolutionized the entertainment experience.

A single piece of hardware has changed the TV game—the “over-the-top” (OTT) device, which delivers video and other content straight to your TV using the Internet. The cable box, dish, and even the in-person installation process are no longer necessary thanks to modern services like AT&T TV.1 When paired with a high-speed Internet connection, its proprietary device provides everything you need all in one place.

The AT&T TV device is a simple, sleek piece of hardware that does all the heavy lifting, from the start. It doesn’t even require a technician to install—you have everything you need right out of the box as long as you have a high-speed internet connection. Once you’ve connected the device directly to your TV and powered it up, a series of on-screen prompts is all it takes to complete setup. Connect to WiFi (or directly to the internet with an Ethernet cord), and you’re ready to watch.

What’s even more impressive is what the device is capable of. With it, you can search for and access your favorite entertainment at home or on the go (forget about changing inputs). The AT&T TV device facilitates the entire entertainment experience, allowing you to enjoy the best of live TV, on-demand titles, and access to thousands of top apps with Google Play.2 But it powers more than just access—it enables control. With it, you can watch live and recorded TV on up to three devices at the same time, record and store your favorite content with Cloud DVR, and more.

But that’s not the only device changing the game. The overlooked contender: a remote control. But AT&T TV isn’t just tossing in any old remote. Instead, try one that’s activated by the sound of your voice. The voice remote doesn't just change channels—it changes the way you watch. It makes discovering something new as easy as pressing a mic button, waiting for it to light up, and telling it what you want it to do. Gone are the days of endless scrolling and input changing.

If you choose AT&T TV, your voice remote is powered by Google Assistant.3 With just your voice, you can search live TV, pulling up an episode of your favorite show on Netflix, turning your TV into a Pandora radio station, checking the weather, sports scores, your calendar, and more.4 It even lets you control your compatible smart home devices.5

Combined, the AT&T TV device and voice remote work together to create an entirely new way of watching. If you still can’t envision this new entertainment experience, it might be time to evolve your existing set up. Leave cable to its own devices, and meet some new ones.

