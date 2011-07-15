Attorney General Looking Into News Corp.

CHEAT SHEET
News Corp. may soon have another investigation to contend with. Attorney General Eric Holder said his office was looking into requests by lawmakers to investigate News Corp. "There have been members of Congress in the United States who have asked us to investigate those same allegations," said Holder, adding, "And we are progressing in the regard using the appropriate federal agencies in the United Sates." Sources say the FBI is investigating claims that the News Corp. tabloid News of the World hacked into the voicemail of September 11 victims.