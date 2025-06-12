Pam Bondi Says L.A. Protesters Nothing Like Jan. 6 Rioters

Attorney General Pam Bondi has insisted that protesters in Los Angeles are “very different” from Jan. 6 rioters in justifying the administration’s response to the unrest in California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had slammed Trump’s decision to deploy 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles to quell protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, claiming the president “is not opposed to lawlessness and violence as long as it serves him.”

“What more evidence do we need than January 6th?” Newsom said during a Tuesday night address. ADVERTISEMENT

To that point, a reporter asked Bondi if there was a double standard between how the Trump administration was treating protesters in Los Angeles and the Jan. 6 rioters who broke into the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Trump pardoned nearly all of the insurrectionists on his first day back in office.

“This is very different,” Bondi said on Wednesday. “These are people out there hurting people in California right now. This is ongoing.”

Protesters confront California National Guard soldiers and police outside a federal building in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“California is burning,” she added. “You have people waving Mexican flags, yet they don’t want anyone to go back to Mexico. They’re burning American flags. This is the United States of America, and we’re going to protect Americans.”

Demonstrations first broke out last weekend and have since spread to other cities. Not since 1965—when former President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to Alabama to protect civil rights demonstrators—has a president sent National Guard troops over the objections of the governor.

President Donald Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles over the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom. David Ryder/REUTERS

Bondi said the deployment of troops was “working” and claimed the administration was “not scared to go further.”

“We’re not frightened to do something else if we need to,” she added.

President Donald Trump touted his administration’s response on Truth Social Thursday.

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job,” Trump said. “They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years.”