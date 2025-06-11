Newsom Launches Scorched-Earth Attack on ‘Dictator’ Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom went scorched earth on Donald Trump in a withering address on Tuesday, likening the president to “failed dictators” and warning Americans, “other states are next.”

The Democrat gave a fervent play-by-play of events that have taken place in Los Angeles since last week, beginning with a series of federal immigration raids on workplaces in the city that sparked protests. Those demonstrations prompted Trump to send in the National Guard and then additional Marines, in defiance of Newsom’s warnings that it would inflame tensions and make things worse.

“Like many states, California is no stranger to this sort of unrest,” Newsom said in a livestreamed press conference. “We manage it regularly and with our own law enforcement. But this, again, was different. What then ensued was the use of tear gas, flash bang grenades, rubber bullets, federal agents detaining people and undermining their due process rights.” ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered 2,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets, illegally and for no reason,” he continued.

Smoke rises as members of the California National Guard gather during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Reuters

“This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president inflamed a combustible situation, putting our people, our officers, and even our National Guard at risk.”

Newsom described the move as the beginning of a “downward spiral,” accusing Trump of “fanning the flames” on purpose.

Trump made a series of inflammatory posts on Truth Social over the weekend, ignoring Newsom’s calls to return the National Guard troops to his command.

The governor also condemned the “several dozen lawbreakers” who became “violent and destructive,” saying offenders would be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

More than 220 people had been arrested so far, he said, with more likely to come. He thanked law enforcement and the “majority of Angelenos who protested peacefully.”

On Monday, Trump ordered an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, as well as 700 Marines, after first activating 2,000 National Guard troops on Saturday. Newsom accused Trump of doing so intentionally to manufacture chaos.

Trump activated 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines against Newsom's wishes. David Ryder/REUTERS

“The situation was winding down and was concentrated in just a few square blocks downtown,” Newsom said. “But that’s not what Donald Trump wanted. He again chose escalation. He chose more force. He chose theatrics over public safety.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Newsom’s address. Its director of communications, Steven Cheung, wrote on X: “NewScum must’ve hired Kamala and Biden’s loser campaign team because he saying this is a “threat to democracy.””

Newsom also condemned the ongoing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids, which he said had continued since last week.

Images shared by ICE on social media on Tuesday appear to show troops on scene while agents detain people. The agency said the images showed an “immigration enforcement operation.”

📷Photos from today’s ICE Los Angeles immigration enforcement operation. pic.twitter.com/fb1AGH0qcx — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 10, 2025

Newsom’s administration filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to “block Trump’s unlawful militarization of Los Angeles.” A judge declined to grant immediate relief but gave the Trump administration until Wednesday to file its response.

“If some of us could be snatched off the streets without a warrant based only on suspicion or skin color, then none of us are safe,” Newsom said in his press conference. “Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves, but they do not stop there.”

He referenced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that Trump is “not opposed to lawlessness and violence as long as it serves him.” Trump in January pardoned about 1,500 people who had been convicted over their roles in the riot, which was carried out in protest of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Newsom also ran through some of Trump’s most stunning acts as president so far, including his targeting of universities, the media, government watchdogs, law firms and the judiciary.

“He’s ordering our American heroes, the United States military, and forcing them to put on a vulgar display to celebrate his birthday, just as other failed dictators have done in the past,” he added, referring to the June 14 military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army and the president’s 79th birthday.

The Democrat warned Americans this is not just about the protests in Los Angeles.