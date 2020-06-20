Barr Replaces U.S. Attorney Who Investigated Trump Cronies

Attorney General William Barr announced late Friday evening that he had nominated a Trump appointee to replace the U.S. Attorney who had investigated and convicted some of President Donald Trump’s closest associates.

Barr nominated Jay Clayton, appointed by President Donald Trump as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017, to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

In a statement, Barr said Clayton’s “management experience and expertise in financial regulation give him an ideal background to lead.” The SEC chairman’s nomination now goes to the Senate for consideration. Barr has appointed an interim leader for the Southern District, Craig Carpenito, who will assume the office July 3.

Berman was appointed in 2018 after his predecessor, Preet Bharara, an Obama appointee, was fired after he refused to step down. But under Berman, the Southern District carried out numerous investigations and prosecutions that impinged on Trump World—including the indictment of the president’s personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen.

Berman’s office also brought charges against Natalya Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who shopped dirt on Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign, in a tangentially related case. And he also looked into Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ claim that Trump ally David Pecker’s tabloid company, American Media Inc., tried to blackmail Bezos about his extramarital affair.

Bahara took umbrage at the nomination and tweeted Friday, “Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?”

Former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich echoed Bahara on Twitter: “This is highly irregular. Why the rush to get Geoff Berman out the door and cause disarray in three different offices at once?”

Barr said of Berman, “With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters.”

Berman was a Trump donor but won over some skeptics after he took the U.S. attorney job and began pursuing presidential allies. “Geoff has exceeded everybody’s expectations,” Hadassa Waxman, a Democrat who worked under Bharara, told the Associated Press last year. “From Day One, he went in there and said, ‘This is going to be the Southern District. There’s not going to be any change. I’m going to lead the office with the same integrity, commitment to fairness.’”