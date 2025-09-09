Aubrey Plaza Selling L.A. Home After Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza is putting her Los Angeles-area home on the market eight months after the death of her husband, film director Jeff Baena. The White Lotus star listed her Los Feliz Oaks-based estate for a stunning $6.5 million, TMZ reported. The White Lotus star, 41, has listed the secluded 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom property for $6.5 million, TMZ reports. Plaza and Baena purchased the home in October 2022 for $4.7 million. Baena, 47, died by suicide on the property in January. At the time, Plaza’s rep called his passing an “unimaginable tragedy” and asked for privacy. The actress has largely stayed out of the public eye since, opening up only once during an August appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast, where she described her grief as a “daily struggle.” If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.