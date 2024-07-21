Aubrey Plaza Tore Her ACL Playing Basketball With WNBA Stars
TOUGH BREAK
Ouch! Aubrey Plaza sustained a major knee injury while playing a game of “knockout” against WNBA stars in Phoenix, reports said. The White Lotus star’s injury came to light during the WNBA All-Star game Saturday when she was spotted courtside sporting a crutch and icing her knee. An X video from the Seattle Storm includes sports commentator Ryan Ruocco discussing how she sustained the injury. “She came this weekend with a healthy knee. She’s leaving with a torn ACL thanks to a hardy game of knockout at the Mercury practice facility,” Ruocco says in the video. In the video, The White Lotus star can be seen seated with soccer player Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, a former WNBA star. Plaza was on hand to see Team WNBA beat Team USA 117-109 Saturday night. On her Instagram, Plaza posted about her trip to the league’s All-Star Weekend by sharing a photo with Rapinoe and Bird—and another of her photobombing rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.