Augusta Admits Condoleezza Rice

One of the nation’s staunchest boys’ clubs has been broken. Augusta National Golf Club announced Monday that the club for the first time had added to its rosters two female members: former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and prominent South Carolina banker Darla Moore. It’s a hole in one for gender equality that’s 75 years in the making and something both women will surely savor when they don the club’s most distinctive garment. “These accomplished women share our passion for the game of golf, and both are well known and respected by our membership,” said Augusta National chairman Billy Payne. “It will be a proud moment when we present Condoleezza and Darla their green jackets when the club opens this fall.”