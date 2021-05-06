College Pitcher’s Prosthetic Arm Stolen in South Dakota
GIVE IT BACK!
Augustana University student Parker Hanson was born without a left hand, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a pitcher on his college baseball team. And the fact that a thief broke into his car and stole his custom prosthetic arm isn’t going to get him down, either. Hanson told the Argus Leader that he’s been inspired by the outpouring of support since he posted on Facebook about the theft of a backpack filled with at least $15,000 worth of equipment. “I’ve had people from all walks of life reach out hoping I get my stuff back, praying for whoever took it—it rejuvenated my thoughts on how much good there really is in the world,” he told the newspaper.
Police did find the backpack near Hanson’s Sioux Falls home the day after the crime, and some prosthetic hardware was returned. But the arm is still missing—even though it wouldn’t do anyone any good. “It’s only for me. I’m the only person in the world that can use that arm,” he said.