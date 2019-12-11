Aung San Suu Kyi Disputes Rohingya Muslim Genocide Claims as ‘Factually Misleading’
Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto prime minister of Myanmar who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her human-rights fight, addressed the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Wednesday over claims that she oversaw the genocide of Rohingya Muslims and called the accusations“factually misleading.” The 74-year-old defended her involvement in state-run violence that sent an estimated 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh. She told a panel of 17 international judges that the conflict was initiated by an uprising of separatist insurgents from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, and that her security forces merely responded. The court is meeting on an emergency basis to consider whether protective “provisional measures” are necessary to prevent further killings in Myanmar.