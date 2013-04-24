Aunt: Mosque Rejected Tsarnaev Request

The Tsarnaevs’ aunt said Wednesday that a Boston mosque that the brothers attended will not allow them to hold a funeral there for Tamerlan, who was killed last week after a shootout with police. Tsarnaev is suspected of carrying out the deadly Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and injured more than 200, as well as killing an MIT campus police officer three days later. The aunt, Patimat Suleimanova, said she did not know the name of the mosque, but that the burial request had also been denied. The brothers were known to have attended the Islamic Society of Boston mosque in Cambridge, and a spokesman for the mosque said burying Tsarnaev is a “complex” situation because “what the guy did was absolutely disgraceful.” Members of the mosque have been questioned by police.
