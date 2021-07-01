Aunt Viv Drags Claire Huxtable Over Terrible Bill Cosby Tweet
‘WHAT ARE YOU THINKING!!!’
In an unexpected showdown between a pair of iconic sitcom moms, Janet Hubert came for Phylicia Rashad on Wednesday afternoon when The Cosby Show star celebrated Bill Cosby’s release from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected,” Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable to Cosby’s Cliff tweeted shortly after the news broke.
In response, Hubert—the original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—wrote, “Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!” She then added, “I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still ...guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white...”
Rashad, who was recently named dean of Howard University’s reestablished College of Fine Arts, subsequently attempted to temper the “shit shower” by tweeting, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”