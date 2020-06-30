CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Cops Photographed Re-Enacting Chokehold at Elijah McClain Memorial
HORRIFIC
Read it at CBS4 Denver
Three Aurora, Colorado, police officers have been placed on administrative leave and are being probed for taking photos at a memorial for Elijah McClain, CBS4 Denver reports. The 23-year-old died in August 2019 after cops restrained him using a now-banned chokehold, and his death has since made national headlines. Late Monday night, CBS4 reported that the three officers took pictures at the memorial re-enacting the carotid hold, which was used on McClain. Interim Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement that the results of the investigation will be made public, including “reports, photographic evidence obtained, officer’s names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”