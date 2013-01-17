Aurora Theater Reopens

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Denver Post
The movie theater that was the scene of a shooting rampage in July during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises is back in business. A night of remembrance was held Thursday at the Century 16 theater in Aurora, Colo., with more than 2,000 tickets distributed to victims, first responders, volunteers, and hospital workers. After opening remarks and a tribute to the victims, The Hobbit will be the first film shown in the newly reopened theater. Many of the theatergoers who were in the fateful screening of The Dark Knight Rises six months ago returned for the ceremony, even sitting close to or in the same seats they were in that night.