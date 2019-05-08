Auschwitz Museum Protests Miniskirts, Pillows Emblazoned With Concentration Camp Photos

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp where approximately 1.1 million people were slaughtered, took to Twitter Tuesday to protest an online retailer selling miniskirts, pillows, and tote bags with images of the concentration camp plastered on them. “Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz—a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1.1 million people were murdered—is acceptable?” museum officials wrote, according to a Wednesday report from the Associated Press. “This is rather disturbing and disrespectful.” The vendor that posted the unknown artist’s merchandise, the Australia-based redbubble, said it was taking “immediate action to remove” the designs, which violated the site’s guidelines.