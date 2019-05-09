Australia Makes Typo on $50 Note, Only Notices After Printing It 46 Million Times

Australia’s central bank has been forced to admit it made a typo on the country’s $50 bill—and only noticed after printing it 46 million times. Australia’s Reserve Bank rolled out the notes last October. They feature indigenous writer and inventor David Unaipon on one side, and Edith Cowan, Australia’s first female MP, on the other. It’s the small print of Cowan’s first speech to parliament that features the clanger, reading: “It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here.” A spokeswoman for the bank said they were “aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run.”