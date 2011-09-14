CHEAT SHEET
    Australia Offers Passport Gender Choice

    Australia will now offer three gender options on passports: Male, female, and X, in an effort to remove discrimination against transgender people. Previously, gender choice on passports had only been male and female, and people were not allowed to change their gender after a sex-change operation. "This amendment makes life easier and significantly reduces the administrative burden for sex and gender diverse people who want a passport that reflects their gender and physical appearance," said Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd.

