Shark Bites Off ‘Wrestling’ British Tourist’s Foot in Great Barrier Reef
Two British men, 22 and 28, are in serious but stable condition after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. One man had his foot bitten off and the other had his leg mauled. The pair were taking part in a Whitsunday Island snorkeling tour. After the attack, the two had to survive a seven-mile boat ride to a nearby town and then a helicopter ride to the city of Mackay. In 2018, there were a number of attacks in the area, including one man who was killed in the Whitsunday Island harbor and a 12-year-old girl who lost a leg. According to reports, the two men in the Tuesday incident were “wrestling and thrashing about in the water" when they were attacked.