    Australian Arrested for Alleged ISIS Missile Help

    TERROR

    An Australian man was arrested for allegedly helping ISIS develop a missile program, officials said. “Police will allege that the man arrested has sought to advise ISIL on how to develop high-tech weapons capability,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday. The man, Haisem Zahab, was arrested near the country’s capital, Canberra, following an 18-month investigation. Officials have so far concluded that Zahab was not planning an attack on Australian soil. His charges of foreign incursion could result in a life sentence.

    Read it at WSJ