Australian Cricketer Hit By Ball Dies

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has died in hospital two days after he was struck on the head by a cricket ball while playing in a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes, who was 25, never regained consciousness following his injury Tuesday. He had been in an induced coma since the accident. Hughes was hit on the side of the head when he attempted to hook the bouncer, delivered by New South Wales paceman Sean Abbott. The former Test batsman had seemed to compose himself, but collapsed after a few seconds.