Australian Police Kill Terror Suspect

Police in a Melbourne suburb shot dead an alleged terrorist suspect late Tuesday after the man stabbed two law-enforcement officers, Australian authorities said. The 18-year-old man was killed outside a police station in southeast Melbourne in an incident that is the latest to raise concerns that sympathizers of Islamist militants abroad are targeting Australians. Police said the dead man was a known terror suspect who showed up at the police station after being invited for a routine interview. A state-police officer shot him after the man stabbed the officer in the arm. The suspect also stabbed an Australian Federal Police officer in the head, neck, and stomach. The suspect’s passport had been suspended a week ago, officials said. In recent raids, Australia arrested several apparent ISIS supporters said to be planning to behead a random Australian.
