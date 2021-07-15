Australian PM: Rumor I Soiled Myself at McDonald’s Is ‘Complete and Utter Rubbish’
‘URBAN MYTH’
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted this week that he absolutely did not soil himself at a McDonald’s back in 1997, shutting down a long-persistent rumor. The story emerged in 1997 when a Sydney-based hip-hop artist, Joyride, tweeted that Morrison soiled himself after the Cronulla Sharks’ defeat in the 1997 Super League grand final. Joyride said his friend was working at the fast-food restaurant at the time and allegedly saw it happen. Morrison appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Thursday when he brought up the rumor. “It is the biggest urban myth ever, it is complete and utter rubbish,” he said. He added that he finds the story amusing and jokes about it with his team sometimes when they pass by a McDonald’s. “Some of the funniest yarns are the ones that aren’t true and I think that’s one of them.”