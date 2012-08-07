Australia’s Sally Pearson Wins Hurdles

CHEAT SHEET
Sally Pearson of Australia took her first gold medal and the country’s fourth Tuesday night in the 100-meter hurdles at the London Games. Pearson, who won the silver at the 2008 Beijing Games, edged ahead of her American rival and defending champion, Dawn Harper by .2 seconds to claim victory. Kellie Wells and Lolo Jones, both from Team U.S.A., trailed closely behind Pearson and Harper, with all four competitors leaping over the final hurdle within 13 seconds. While Harper was initially in the lead, Pearson chased her down and crossed the finish line at 12.35 seconds. Wells earned the bronze medal at 12.48 second while Jones, who barely qualified for the finals, came in fourth place at 12.58 seconds—her best time of the season.