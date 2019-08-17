CHEAT SHEET
Author: Ghislaine Maxwell Spotted Reading at In-N-Out Caused My Book to Sell Out on Amazon
The author who penned the book Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted reading at a Los Angeles area In-N-Out Burger said the sighting led to the book selling out on Amazon. Ted Gup, who wrote The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives, penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that he got “a good five minutes” of his 15 minutes of fame on Thursday. Gup wrote that the recent spotting of Jeffrey Epstein’s madame and accused associate in abusing underage girls, caused the book to sell out on Amazon. “Ordinarily, any connection with the late Epstein (who goes into the pile of exceptions to the rule ‘never speak ill of the dead’) would hardly be worth crowing about,” Gup wrote. “But who’s kidding whom here? In the book business, any mention of a reader, especially one of such visibility, is welcome.” He added that the book rose on Amazon rankings from the mid-300,000s to No. 103, “closing in on bestseller status among nonfiction books.” Maxwell has been notoriously hard to track down while Epstein was being held on federal sex trafficking charges before he died by suicide on Aug. 10.