Authorities Identify ‘Person of Interest’ in Ivy League Shooting

Authorities have reportedly identified the person of interest in the mass shooting at an Ivy League university in Rhode Island.

The man detained as a person of interest in the Brown University shooting was identified as Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old from Wisconsin, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News and The Washington Post on Sunday. Investigators use the term “person of interest” to refer to someone whom they believe has information and wish to question.

NBC News: Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation say the man police have in custody in connection with the Brown University active shooter incident has been identified as:



Benjamin Erickson

DOB: 8/10/01



Erickson was taken into custody at a hotel about 15 minutes from the Brown campus in Providence, the Post reported. He has not been named as a suspect or charged in connection with the attack that killed two people and injured nine others.

Authorities told NBC that they are looking into Erickson’s mental health history and his connection to Brown.

