Authorities Identify ‘Person of Interest’ in Ivy League Shooting

The man was detained in connection with a mass shooting at Brown University.

COVENTRY, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: FBI agents and law enforcement officials canvass the scene for clues where the suspect in the Brown University shooting was arrested at Hampton Inn Coventry Warwick in Coventry, R.I., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. FBI agents and other law enforcement personnel descended on the hotel early Sunday morning following a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded nine others at Brown University in the Providence neighborhood Saturday. Authorities are raiding the hotel and have set up police tape at the crime scene. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

Authorities have reportedly identified the person of interest in the mass shooting at an Ivy League university in Rhode Island.

The man detained as a person of interest in the Brown University shooting was identified as Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old from Wisconsin, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News and The Washington Post on Sunday. Investigators use the term “person of interest” to refer to someone whom they believe has information and wish to question.

Erickson was taken into custody at a hotel about 15 minutes from the Brown campus in Providence, the Post reported. He has not been named as a suspect or charged in connection with the attack that killed two people and injured nine others.

Authorities told NBC that they are looking into Erickson’s mental health history and his connection to Brown.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Providence police for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

