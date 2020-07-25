CHEAT SHEET
Authorities Investigating Fire at Arizona Democratic Headquarters as Arson
Arizona authorities are reportedly investigating a fire at the headquarters of the Arizona Democratic Party in Phoenix as an arson attack. The blaze ignited Friday morning and destroyed the building, though no one was hurt, as party employees have been working remotely since March, according to county chair Steven Slugocki. “The Democratic Party in Arizona is pretty small. We’re a small group family. Everything has come out of that building. Elected officials. All meetings. Everything goes through that office. At some point, every Democrat has been through that building. It’s gone,” Slugocki said. Police told azfamily.com they have obtained evidence of arson from the scene.