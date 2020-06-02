Authorities Investigating YouTubers Who Gave Child Away
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation into YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer after they shared that they had given their adopted son, Huxley, to another family. Authorities are trying to determine the location of the 4-year-old child after last week’s announcement. The sheriff’s office is working with “several other agencies.”
Lawyers speaking on behalf of the Stauffers—who made international news after revealing they’d given away the child they’d adopted from China—stated that the couple “hand-select[ed] a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs” after consulting with medical professionals. According to Franklin County Children Services, Huxley is not in Ohio state custody. “The adoption for the Stauffer family is an international adoption, which does not involve our agency,” Franklin County Children Services spokesperson Val Turner told Buzzfeed News. “It appears that [Myka] made arrangements with an individual person, versus an agency.”