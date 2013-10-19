Autopsy on Shoplifter's Fetus Inconclusive

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
A New York City Victoria’s Secret store made news this week when a fetus was found in a 17-year-old shoplifter’s bag. Despite early reports suggesting the baby was alive when it was born and then asphyxiated, the city medical examiner’s office said on Friday that an autopsy on the fetus was inconclusive and more tests will be needed to determine how it died. The teen told detectives that she was carrying the remains because she had delivered the day before and didn’t know what to do. Police believe that she delivered at a friend’s house.