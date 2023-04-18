Autopsy Report Says Aaron Carter Drowned After Huffing, Taking Xanax

Read it at TMZ
The autopsy report on singer Aaron Carter says he accidentally drowned in his bathtub while “incapacitated” from huffing compressed gas and taking the generic form of the sedative Xanax—but his ex-fiancée tells TMZ the finding raises more questions than it answers. “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense,” Melanie Martin said. “I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.” Carter, who had struggled with substance abuse, died at 34 last year.