Avatar Beats Titanic Domestic Record

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
James Cameron has finally outdone himself: Avatar has passed Titanic to become the highest grossing film of all time in the U.S. box office. On Tuesday, its haul climbed to $601.1 million, besting Titanic’s $600.8 million. However, if you factor in inflation, it’s a different story: With inflation, Avatar is just 21st on the list, losing to films like Fantasia, The Graduate, Jurassic Park, 101 Dalmations, and, the No. 1 film of all time, Gone with the Wind, whose inflation-adjusted haul is over $1.5 billion.