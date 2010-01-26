Avatar Breaks Titantic's Record

The giant blue Na'vi lovers have outdone Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Titantic's historic benchmark fell early Monday, and the 3-D Avatar is Hollywood's new champion. James Cameron's latest film overtook its predecessor's record of $1.242 billion with a total of $1.292 billion worldwide through Sunday. It was the sixth consecutive weekend that Avatar grossed more than $100 million on the foreign circuit. Key locations included France, Germany, the U.K., South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Spain. Avatar is now the biggest-grossing film of all time in China, Spain, Russia, Hong Kong, and Chile. If you take inflation into account, however, then Gone with the Wind (which grossed at least $6 billion in today's dollars) is still Hollywood's king.
