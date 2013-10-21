Avatar Sequels to Start Shooting October 2014

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Guardian
The Na’vis will return. Sam Worthington, star of Avatar, said the blockbuster film’s three sequels will begin shooting in October 2014. “We are going to start this time next year, and we will do two, three and four. In one shot, we’ll do them simultaneously,” Worthington told Sydney’s Nova 96.9 station. The movies are due to be completed a year ahead of their release dates, between December 2016 and 2018. The director James Cameron, who plans to film only Avatar movies for the rest of his career, has reassured viewers that characters who survived the first film “get to be in the second film, at least in some form.” But can these sequels ever live up to the original, which currently stands as the highest grossing film of all time?